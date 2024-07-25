On This Day, July 25, 1980: AC/DC releases 'Back in Black'

On This Day, July 25, 1980 ...

AC/DC released their seventh studio album, Back in Black, which was their first album following the death of singer Bon Scott.

The album featured new lead singer Brian Johnson and contained such future AC/DC classics as the title track, “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Hells Bells.”

Back in Black was a massive hit for the Aussie rockers, becoming one of the bestselling albums of all time. It sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide and as of July 2024 was certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA.

AC/DC is currently on their Power Up tour in Europe and is scheduled to play Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at acdc.com.

