On This Day, July 6, 1957: Paul McCartney meets future Beatles bandmate John Lennon

On This Day, July 6, 1957..

Beatles legends Paul McCartney and John Lennon met for the very first time at St. Peter’s Church in Liverpool, where Lennon’s skiffle group, the Quarrymen, was playing a show.

The Quarrymen’s sometime bass player Ivan Vaughan, who was McCartney's classmate at the Liverpool Institute, introduced the 15-year-old McCartney to his bandmates, including a 16-year-old Lennon.

McCartney, who impressed Lennon by playing Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock" and other songs at the meeting, was eventually invited to join the group, making his debut in October 1957.

McCartney’s friend George Harrison joined the band about a year later. In 1960, Lennon brought on his art school friend, Stuart Sutcliffe, and the band eventually changed their name to The Beatles.

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