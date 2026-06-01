On This Day, June 1, 1972: Eagles released their self-titled debut album

On This Day, June 1, 1972…

Eagles – Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon – released their self-titled debut album, which went on to be a huge hit for the band.

The record, produced by Glyn Johns, peaked at #22 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It included three top 40 hits: "Witchy Woman," which peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100; "Take it Easy," which went to #12; and "Peaceful Easy Feeling," which peaked at #22.

The album would go on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Eagles are set to return to the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 18 and also have shows booked at the venue in November. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

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