On This Day, June 16, 1972: David Bowie released 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars'

On This Day, June 16, 1972 ...

David Bowie released his fifth studio album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The album featured such future Bowie classics as "Starman" and "Suffragette City."

The tale of a bisexual alien rock star sent to save mankind initially received mixed reviews, but it was later hailed as one of the greatest, most influential albums of all time.

Bowie remained in character as Ziggy for his Ziggy Stardust Tour until it ended July 3, 1973, at London’s Odeon Theater. The final performance was filmed for a documentary/concert film, which was released in August 1979.

In 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of that final show, a special world premiere screening of a restored version of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture took place at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, formerly known as the Odeon.

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