On This Day, June 18, 1977: Fleetwood Mac lands their first and only #1 with "Dreams"

By Jill Lances
On This Day, June 18, 1977 ...

Fleetwood Mac hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Dreams," which would turn out to be the only chart-topping single of their career.

The song was the third single off the band's 11th studio album, Rumours, which spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at #1.

In 2020 "Dreams" returned to the chart after a TikTok video created by Nathan Apodaca in which he was skateboarding to the tune went viral. The song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 at #22, peaking at #12 a week later.

Although "Dreams" was their only #1, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours featured several songs that went on to become classics, including "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way," "Songbird," "The Chain" and "You Make Loving Fun."

