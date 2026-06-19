On This Day, June 19, 2020…
Bob Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went to #1 in over 10 countries.
The critically-acclaimed album’s first single was the more than 16-minute track “Murder Most Foul,” about the John F. Kennedy assassination. It was the longest song Dylan has ever released.
"Murder Most Foul" debuted at #1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, becoming the first Dylan song to top any Billboard chart.
Other singles from the album included “I Contain Multitudes,” which reached #5 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart, and “False Prophet.”
Dylan launched the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in support of the album in 2021.
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