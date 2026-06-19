On This Day, June 19, 2020: Bob Dylan released his 39th studio album, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'

On This Day, June 19, 2020…

Bob Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went to #1 in over 10 countries.

The critically-acclaimed album’s first single was the more than 16-minute track “Murder Most Foul,” about the John F. Kennedy assassination. It was the longest song Dylan has ever released.

"Murder Most Foul" debuted at #1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, becoming the first Dylan song to top any Billboard chart.

Other singles from the album included “I Contain Multitudes,” which reached #5 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart, and “False Prophet.”

Dylan launched the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in support of the album in 2021.

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