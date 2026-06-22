On This Day, June 22, 1990: Billy Joel became the first rock star to headline Yankee Stadium

On This Day, June 22, 1990…

Billy Joel became the first rock act to headline Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

The show was night one of a two-night stand at the baseball stadium, part of Joel’s Storm Front tour.

According to setlist.fm, Joel, who is from Long Island, New York, performed tracks from Storm Front, as well as classics like "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "My Life," "An Innocent Man," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Uptown Girl," "It's Still Rock & Roll To Me," "Only the Good Die Young" and "Big Shot."

The set also included a performance of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “Shout,” by the Isley Brothers, who put together the first-ever concert at the stadium, an ensemble R&B show that happened in 1969.

Joel ended the evening with “New York State of Mind” and “Piano Man.”

Joel released a video album and CD of the concerts in September of 1990.

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