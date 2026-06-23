On This Day, June 23, 2025: U2’s The Edge became an Irish citizen

On This Day, June 23, 2025…

U2 guitarist The Edge became an Irish citizen during a ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland.

While he’s always been associated with one of Ireland’s biggest rock groups, he was actually born to Welsh parents in Essex, England.

At the time of the ceremony he told reporters that he’s "always felt Irish," and that "Ireland will always be home to me." He added that his application for citizenship was "long overdue."

Born David Howell Evans on Aug. 8, 1961, The Edge moved to Dublin with his family in 1962 and was raised in the Irish city.

He met his U2 bandmates Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen, Jr. when they were students at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin. They formed U2 in 1978, and went on to become one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.