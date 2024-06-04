On This Day, June 4, 1986: A Conspiracy of Hope tour, featuring U2, Sting & more, kicked off in California

On This Day, June 4, 1986…

The six-show A Conspiracy of Hope tour, benefiting Amnesty International, kicked off at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California.

The tour’s lineup included U2, Sting, Bryan Adams, Peter Gabriel, Lou Reed, Joan Baez and the Neville Brothers.

The final three shows, in Atlanta, Chicago and East Rutherford, New Jersey, featured a reunion of The Police, who had been on hiatus since 1984. The final show, on June 15 at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, was their last performance before their breakup.

Unlike the first five shows, the Giants Stadium concert was an all-day outdoor event, with additional artists including Jackson Browne, Little Steven, the Hooters, Darlene Love, Howard Jones, Bob Geldof and others. The full concert aired on MTV, with the final three hours airing on syndicated television.

