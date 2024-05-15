On This Day, May 15, 1975: Fleetwood Mac launched their first tour with Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks

On This Day, May 15, 1975 …

In El Paso, Texas, Fleetwood Mac launched their first tour with new members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

The set list included several songs from Buckingham and Nicks’ 1973 album, as well as the future classics they contributed to the band’s 1975 self-titled album, like “Rhiannon,” “Landslide” and “Monday Morning.”

Nicks and Buckingham were in a romantic relationship that ended in 1977, although they remained with the band and wrote songs inspired by the breakup, including “Silver Springs” and “Go Your Own Way."

Although they would both leave Fleetwood Mac at various points in their careers, all members who appeared on 1977's Rumours reunited in March 1997 for a live concert, The Dance, which was released as an album.

Buckingham left the group once again in 2018, although reports claimed he was fired because of a disagreement over touring. He later sued the group, and the suit was settled out of court. Fleetwood Mac went on to tour without him, replacing Buckingham with The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

The future of Fleetwood Mac has been uncertain since the November 2022 death of vocalist/keyboardist/songwriter Christine McVie, with Nicks saying in an interview "there's no reason to" continue without McVie.

