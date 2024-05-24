On This Day, May 24, 1974: David Bowie released 'Diamond Dogs'

On This Day, May 24, 1974 ...

Fifty years ago today, David Bowie released his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs.

Coming off the worldwide success of 1972's Ziggy Stardust and 1973's Aladdin Sane, Bowie dove into several projects, including a Ziggy Stardust musical and a TV production inspired by George Orwell's 1984. When they all fell through, some of songs he was working on wound up on Diamond Dogs.

The album was a commercial success for Bowie and contained the future Bowie classic “Rebel Rebel."

Although released to mixed reviews, with some critics suggesting the album wasn't cohesive enough, Diamond Dogs is now considered one of Bowie's best albums.

One big fan of the album is rocker Lenny Kravitz, who tells ABC Audio that Diamond Dogs is "just quintessential rock 'n' roll."

"I love David Bowie. David Bowie influenced me so much," he says. "I mean, Diamond Dogs, such a great name. And it's a record that I listen to a lot." (

