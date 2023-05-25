On This Day, May 25, 1968: Simon & Garfunkel hit number one with 'Bookends'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 25, 1968 ...

Simon & Garfunkel landed at number one on the Billboard 200 Album chart with Bookends.

The album spent seven weeks on top of the chart and included the number one song "Mrs. Robinson," which was featured in the movie The Graduate, starring Dustin HoffmanKatharine Ross and Anne Bancroft.

Other singles from the record included "A Hazy Shade of Winter," which was later covered by The Bangles, "At the Zoo" and "Fakin' It." Also featured on the album was the future classic "America."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!