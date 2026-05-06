On This Day, May 6, 1997: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame holds first induction ceremony in Cleveland

On This Day, May 6, 1997…

Crosby, Stills & Nash, Buffalo Springfield and Joni Mitchell were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the first-ever induction ceremony held in Cleveland, where the Hall of Fame is located. Previous induction ceremonies were held in New York City.

James Taylor handled the induction for Crosby Stills & Nash, who performed “Teach Your Children” and “49 Bye-Byes.” Tom Petty inducted Buffalo Springfield, who were honored with an all-star jam of the band’s classic “For What It’s Worth.” Mitchell’s induction was handled by Shawn Colvin, who performed “Free Man in Paris," while James Taylor performed “Woodstock.”

The night’s other inductees included The Jackson 5, The Bee Gees, The Young Rascals, Parliament-Funkadelic and Stephen Stills, who was actually inducted into the Rock Hall twice that evening as a member of both Crosby, Stills & Nash and Buffalo Springfield.

Crosby, Stills & Nash went on to become the first band to have all its members inducted into the Rock Hall twice; Nash was inducted as a member of The Hollies in 2010, and Crosby was inducted with The Byrds in 1991.

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