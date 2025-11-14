On This Day, Nov. 14, 1975: Queen launched tour in support of 'A Night at the Opera'

Queen launched a new tour in support of their fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera.

The tour kicked off with a two-night stand at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool, England, which, according to setlist.fm, featured the live debut of several songs from the record, including the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The tour featured shows throughout the U.K., wrapping Dec. 24 at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

Queen recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of A Night At The Opera with vinyl reissues. The album was released on crystal-clear vinyl with gold labels in October, and "Bohemian Rhapsody" was released on transparent blue heavyweight 12-inch vinyl, as a 12-inch picture disc and as a blue cassette single.

