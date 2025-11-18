On This Day, Nov. 18, 1978: Billy Joel lands first #1 album with '52nd Street'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Nov. 18, 1978…

Billy Joel landed his first #1 album with 52nd Street, his sixth studio album. The record spent eight weeks on top of the charts.

The album, one of the first to be commercially released on CD, featured three top-40 singles: “My Life,” which peaked at #3, “Big Shot,” which hit #14, and the ballad “Honesty,” which went to #24.

It would go on to earn Joel two Grammys, album of the year and best pop vocal performance. “Honesty” was also nominated for song of the year.

Joel would go on to have three more #1 albums: 1980's Glass Houses, 1989's Storm Front and 1993's River of Dreams.

