On This Day, Nov. 19, 1988: Bon Jovi scored their third #1 with 'Bad Medicine'

Bon Jovi topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Bad Medicine," the lead single from their fourth album, New Jersey.

The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, was the band's third #1 single following the Slippery When Wet tracks "You Give Love A Bad Name" and "Living On A Prayer," which the trio also wrote.

“Bad Medicine” spent two weeks at #1 in the U.S. and also landed in the top 10 in Australia, Canada, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Bon Jovi recently announced dates for their first tour since 2022. The Forever tour will kick off in July with nine nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

