On This Day, Nov. 24, 1991: Queen frontman Freddie Mercury dies

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Nov. 24, 1991…

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury passed away at his home in Kensington, England. He was 45.

The cause of death was bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. Mercury confirmed in a statement about 24 hours prior to his death that he had tested positive for HIV and had AIDS, although reports had suggested he was diagnosed as early as 1987.

Mercury was laid to rest three days later, with his Queen bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon in attendance for the funeral, as well as musician Elton John. Mercury’s cremated remains were given to his friend Mary Austin, who buried them at an undisclosed location.

The surviving members of Queen celebrated Mercury’s life five months later with The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at Wembley Stadium in London, featuring appearances by such artists as John, Roger Daltrey, David Bowie, George Michael and Annie Lennox.

