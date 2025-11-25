On This Day, Nov. 25, 1976: The Band played their final show at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom

By Jill Lances

The BandRobbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel — played their final show ever at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

Billed as their "farewell concert appearance," the show featured guest appearances by a whole host of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Dr. John, Ronnie Wood, Muddy Waters, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison.

The concert was filmed by director Martin Scorsese and released in April 1978 as The Last Waltz, considered one of the greatest concert documentaries of all time.

The film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2019.

