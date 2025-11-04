On This Day, Nov. 4, 1988: The U2 film 'Rattle and Hum' opened in theaters

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 4, 1988 ...

The U2 music documentary/concert film Rattle and Hum opened in theaters, following the Irish rockers as they recorded the hybrid live/studio album of the same name.

Directed by Phil Joanou, the film included concert footage from their fall 1987 Joshua Tree tour of North America, as well as footage of the band in the studio recording. It also followed them as they visited historical musical sites across the U.S., including Elvis Presley’s Graceland and Memphis’ Sun Studio.
The movie’s companion album of the same name featured future U2 classics “Angel of Harlem,” “Desire” and “When Love Comes To Town,” featuring B.B. King.
It also included live performances of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “Bullet the Blue Sky” and “All I Want Is You,” as well as covers of The Beatles' “Helter Skelter” and Bob Dylan's “All Along The Watchtower.”

