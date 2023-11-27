On This Day, November 27, 1991: Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is laid to rest

On This Day, November, 27 1991 …

Funeral services were held for the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in London.

The rocker had passed away at his home in Kensington on November 24. The cause of death was bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. About 24 hours prior to his death Mercury confirmed in a statement that he had tested positive for HIV and had AIDS, although reports had suggested he was diagnosed as early as 1987.

He was 45.

Mercury's Queen bandmates were in attendance for the funeral, as was musician Elton John, with Mercury's cremated remains given to his friend Mary Austin, who buried them at an undisclosed location.

Five months later, the surviving members of Queen celebrated Mercury's life with The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at Wembley Stadium in London, featuring appearances by such artists as John, Roger Daltrey, David Bowie, George Michael and Annie Lennox.

