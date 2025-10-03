On This Day, Oct. 3, 1980: The Police releases their third studio album 'Zenyattà Mondatta'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 3, 1990…

The Police released their third studio album, Zenyattà Mondatta, which peaked at #5 on the U.S. charts, making it the band's highest charting album in the U.S. at that time.

The album produced two hit singles, "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da," which both peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the band's first two top-10 hits.

Although not released as singles, two other tracks became popular with fans: "Driven to Tears," which became a top-40 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, and "When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around," which hit #3 on the Billboard Dance Music/Club Play Singles chart.

Zenyattà Mondatta, which was certified double Platinum by the RIAA, earned The Police two Grammy wins: best rock performance by a duo or group for "Don't Stand So Close to Me," and best rock instrumental performance for the album track "Behind They Came."

