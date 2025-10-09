On This Day, Oct. 9, 2009: Bruce Springsteen plays the final concert at New Jersey’s Giants Stadium

On This Day, Oct. 9, 2009…

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band headlined the last ever concert at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The show was the final night of a five-night stand at the venue in his home state. Each show opened with a performance of the then new song “Wrecking Ball,” which he wrote in response to the closing of the stadium. The song would wind up being the title track of his 17th studio album, released in 2011.

In total, Springsteen played 24 shows at the stadium from 1985 to 2009. It was replaced with MetLife Stadium, which opened in May 2011. Springsteen played MetLife for the first time in 2012 on his Wrecking Ball tour.

