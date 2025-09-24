On This Day, Sept. 24, 1979: The Eagles release their sixth studio album 'The Long Run'

The Eagles released their sixth studio album, The Long Run, which hit #1 on the Billboard Albums chart.

The album featured the singles “Heartache Tonight,” which went to #1, as well as the title track and “I Can’t Tell You Why,” which were both top-10 hits.

The Long Run was the Eagles' first album to feature Timothy B. Schmit, who replaced founding member Randy Meisner, who left the group during their Hotel California tour in 1977. Schmit wrote and sings lead on "I Can't Tell You Why."

The album was also the last full album to feature Don Felder, who was fired from the group in 2001.

The Eagles would break up less than a year after the release of The Long Run, although they would reunite in 1994. It took them until 2007 to release a new album, Long Road Out of Eden, which would go on to hit #1.

