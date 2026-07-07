Todd Rundgren announces fall tour dates

Todd Rundgren performs with The Lemon Twigs onstage at the Gobi tent during Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Todd Rundgren has extended his Dammed if I Do Tour.

The “Bang the Drum All Day” rocker has announced a new set of fall U.S. dates kicking off Oct. 21 in San Francisco. The trek will hit several other cities in California, and make stops in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. It will wrap Nov. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Rundgren is currently on a summer leg of the Dammed if I Do Tour. It hits Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, with U.S. dates wrapping Aug. 29 in St Louis, Missouri.

A complete list of dates can be found at Todd-Rundgren.com.

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