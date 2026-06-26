Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers celebrate 50th anniversary of 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown'

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans are getting a chance to hear new versions of two of his classic songs.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Petty's iconic tracks "American Girl" and "Breakdown," the Tom Petty estate has just released extended, newly mixed versions of the songs, both remixed from the original multitrack tapes in Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos.

Both songs are available now via digital outlets.

"American Girl" and "Breakdown" both appeared on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' self-titled debut album, which was released in November 1976. "Breakdown" became Petty's first top-40 hit, peaking at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Although "American Girl" failed to chart in the U.S. when it was initially released, it went on to become one of Petty’s most popular songs and is often ranked as one of the best rock songs of all time. It's also the last song Petty ever played live, during his September 2017 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Petty died just over a week later on Oct. 2, 2017.

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