Tony Iommi guitar raises over $60,000 for cancer charity

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has helped raise money for a cancer charity in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The BBC reports that a guitar he donated to Birmingham-based Heartlands Hospital Charity helped raise over $60,000 toward the organization's campaign to open a new hematology and oncology center at the hospital. The winner of the guitar resides in the U.S.

Charlotte Schofield, director of fundraising for Heartlands Hospital Charity, thanked the rocker for his "generosity and support."

"Thanks to this incredible donation we are well on our way to our fundraising goal of £150,000 (about $170,000) and creating a beautiful space for patients to be comfortable while they receive their treatment," she said.

Iommi, 77, is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. In August 2016 he announced he was cancer-free.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.