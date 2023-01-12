Top pizza chains in the US

Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. How much do Americans love pizza? $50 billion in estimated sales for 2024 should give you a rough idea. What's more, that number is expected to grow, with technology research company Technavio projecting the global pizza market will increase by $70.1 billion between 2025 and 2029.

Americans buy approximately 350 slices of pizza every second. Crust, cheese, sauce, and, of course, the toppings of your choosing—what's not to love? Though pizza trends have evolved over time, some things have stayed the same. For example, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese are the most popular toppings across the United States, according to Pizza Today's 2025 Pizza Industry Trends Report.

The same research found that a good old-fashioned New York slice is the top style in 2025, even over Chicago's legendary deep dish. But those of us who don't live in New York or Chicago know there's much more to the story than the two-city debate for pizza supremacy. Various regional styles abound, from New Haven, Connecticut, and Detroit to Philadelphia, Arizona, and California staples.

To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints.

Read on to see if your favorite made the list.

#30. Simple Simon's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $84.8 million

After opening their first location in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, in 1987, BJ and Becky Dumond were determined to build a family business they could work on together. With Simple Simon's Pizza, they made that dream come true. Their humble pizza shop soon became an award-winning franchise serving simple, delicious pan-style pies.

#29. Giovanni's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $91.2 million

Giovanni's Pizza was founded in 1964 and has kept operations relatively small. The restaurant offers various pizza sizes to ensure you get just what you need. The chain also offers a "pizza cookie" dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.

#28. Pizza Inn

- Sales in 2023: $96.0 million

Since its founding in 1958, Pizza Inn's crispy, Original Thin Crust pizza has remained a staple. The restaurant now operates more than 300 locations both in the U.S. and internationally. Pizza Inn offers several unusual pies, such as the loaded baked potato and spinach Alfredo pizzas. You can also get nonpizza fare like stromboli, pasta, and chicken wings.

#27. Pizza Factory

- Sales in 2023: $103.4 million

The West Coast favorite Pizza Factory has been in business for over 40 years, known most for its hand-tossed pizzas. Its menu features classics like cheese, meat, and veggie pies, as well as a few surprises, like Western-style BBQ chicken and Greek and Hawaiian pizzas.

#26. Pieology Pizzeria

- Sales in 2023: $119.7 million

Pieology Pizzeria is a newer chain founded in 2011 with nearly 200 locations across the U.S. Pieology's premise is to create your own pizza using fresh, high-quality ingredients. There are four crusts to choose from and up to 40 different toppings. Pieology also provides an "After Bake" sauce for an added layer of goodness.

#25. Imo's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $132.7 million

The Midwest is packed with nearly 100 Imo's Pizza locations. The chain's original location in Missouri only offered takeout and delivery when it opened in 1964. There's seating room now, but the restaurant still serves straightforward pizza with just a few nontraditional selections. If you're feeling adventurous, try out Imo's BBQ Chicken pie.

#24. Ledo Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $141.0 million

Ledo Pizza was founded in 1955, serving customers in Maryland and along the East Coast at more than 100 locations. The chain is known for its rectangular pies and thick-cut pepperoni. Ledo has innovative pizzas, like turkey bacon ranch, buffalo chicken, and cauliflower-crust pizzas; sandwiches; stromboli; and salads.

#23. Pizza Pro

- Sales in 2023: $150.6 million

Since getting its start four decades ago in Jacksonville, Arkansas, Pizza Pro has expanded to all of Arkansas and six surrounding states: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri. In addition to traditional pies, Pizza Pro offers build-your-own options for both pizzas and calzones, with topping options ranging from classics like pepperoni to more daring choices like pickles. Those with a sweet tooth can even throw in their cookie pizza too.

#22. Peter Piper Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $151.2 million

Peter Piper Pizza has been in business for over 50 years and is known for its made-from-scratch pies and lively game rooms. The restaurant was founded in Glendale, Arizona, and has expanded to over 100 locations nationwide. The chain offers a traditional menu that features California Veggie, NY 3 Cheese with Pepperoni, and 5-Meat Supreme pies.

#21. Donatos Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $215.1 million

After falling in love with making pizza, Jim Grote opened his own pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963 and never looked back. Donatos Pizza now has over 475 locations in the U.S. The restaurant's award-winning dough comes from the same recipe Grote used over 50 years ago. Donatos puts 100 slices of pepperoni on every large pepperoni pie ordered and only uses handmade sausage and aged, smoked provolone.

#20. Fox's Pizza Den

- Sales in 2023: $226.6 million

Fox's Pizza Den was founded in 1971 and has maintained a traditional menu with round, Sicilian, and extra-large pies. Keeping things simple works for Fox's—it has more than 200 locations to prove it.

#19. Godfather's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $289.4 million

Godfather's Pizza has that old-school Italian feel and is simply "a pizza you can't refuse." The restaurant was founded by William Theisen in 1973 and later acquired by Pillsbury. In 1996, Ronald Gartlan bought out the company, where he serves as owner, president, and CEO. Godfather's advertising is based on a satire of Marlon Brando's character in the "Godfather" films. The chain offers four types of crust: original, golden, "Mozza-Loaded," and thin.

#18. Sbarro

- Sales in 2023: $296.5 million

Sbarro is an American mall staple with over 600 locations globally. The franchise behemoth was founded in 1956 in Brooklyn, New York, and is equally as famous for its loaded stromboli as it is for its pizza.

#17. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $297.9 million

Mountain Mike's Pizza is a California mainstay with nearly 300 locations along the West Coast and beyond. The menu comprises a dozen specialty pizzas, all named after different mountain ranges, like The Everest, Pikes Peak, and The McKinley.

#16. Pizza Ranch

- Sales in 2023: $320.6 million

Pizza Ranch is a Midwestern franchise beloved for its pizza buffet. The franchise, founded in 1981, has over 200 locations across 14 states. It's best known for its tasty slices, dessert pizza options, and for serving deliciously crispy broasted chicken.

#15. Cicis Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $354.3 million

Cicis Pizza is famous for its pizza buffet. Founded in Texas in 1985, Cicis has over 300 restaurants in more than 30 states. One of the chain's more famous creations is its macaroni and cheese pizza. If that wasn't enough, Cicis offers a "Piezilla"—a gigantic, 28-inch pizza that feeds up to 15 people.

#14. Chuck E. Cheese

- Sales in 2023: $380.5 million

Chuck E. Cheese has been an American staple for children's birthday parties since 1977. The entire concept is based on entertainment for kids and was established by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell. Today, there are over 500 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in 47 states and 17 countries.

#13. Blaze Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $390.0 million

Blaze Pizza opened in California in 2012 as a fast-casual chain, churning out each pizza in just 180 seconds, thanks to its 800-degree, open-flame oven. So if you want something speedy and delicious, Blaze is your place.

#12. Mellow Mushroom

- Sales in 2023: $447.8 million

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Georgia in 1974. Today, the chain's 165 stores are filled with eclectic art and offer a family-friendly environment. Mellow Mushroom is known for its Appalachian spring water crust, stone-baked pizza, and dedicated customer service. In 2024, for the chain's 50th anniversary, it released a limited-edition merchandise collection that includes groovy shirts and posters to celebrate all things mellow.

#11. Hungry Howie's

- Sales in 2023: $458.5 million

Hungry Howie's has been home to the "original flavored crust" since its founding in 1973. The crust comes in at least eight flavors, ranging from ranch to Cajun. The restaurant offers eight pizza sizes, up to 21 different toppings, and delicious Howie Bread and Howie Wings.

#10. Round Table Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $495.3 million

Round Table Pizza was founded in California in 1959 and has over 400 locations across the U.S. The restaurant offers plenty of unique pizza combinations in five different sizes, so you can treat yourself or the entire family.

#9. Jet's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $499.4 million

Jet's Pizza has been a Michigan staple since its founding in 1978. The franchise is famous for its Detroit-style pizza, offering only a few round options. You can also "flavorize" your crust with sesame seeds, butter, garlic, and Romano cheese.

#8. California Pizza Kitchen

- Sales in 2023: $647.8 million

California Pizza Kitchen opened its doors in 1985 and has nearly 200 locations worldwide across 11 countries and U.S. territories. The franchise uses high-quality ingredients to create unique, artisan-style pizzas like its BBQ Chicken Pizza.

#7. MOD Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $658.8 million

Fast and casual are what you'll find at MOD Pizza. The restaurant was founded in Seattle in 2008 and has been delivering artisanal pizza to the masses ever since. The price stays the same whether you build your own pie or order off the menu—even if you pile on the toppings.

#6. Papa Murphy's

- Sales in 2023: $766.6 million

Papa Murphy's was founded in 1995 in Vancouver, Washington. The restaurant sells what's known as a "take 'n' bake" pizza: delivered to you prepared and ready to be baked hot and fresh in your kitchen. Fans have resonated with the unique concept, which is why Papa Murphy's has over 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Customers even ranked Papa Murphy's as the best pizza chain in 2022 for customer loyalty and satisfaction.

#5. Marco's Pizza

- Sales in 2023: $1.0 billion

When Pasquale Giammarco founded Marco's Pizza in 1978 in Oregon, Ohio, he applied his Italian heritage to the recipes and menu. The franchise continues the same tradition today.

#4. Papa Johns

- Sales in 2023: $3.9 billion

Papa Johns was founded in Jeffersonville, Indiana, in 1984 and has expanded to more than 6,000 locations in 50 countries. The franchise prides itself on serving up the best ingredients for every occasion.

#3. Little Caesars

- Sales in 2023: $4.4 billion

Mike and Marian Ilitch opened the first Little Caesars in Garden City, Michigan, in 1959. The couple franchised in 1962, and today, there are more than 5,000 Little Caesars locations in operation. The most popular item on the menu is the restaurant's "Hot-N-Ready" option.

#2. Pizza Hut

- Sales in 2023: $5.4 billion

One of the largest pizza chains in the country by number of locations is Pizza Hut. In 1958, two brothers opened the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, using homegrown ingredients. Today, there are over 19,000 Pizza Hut locations worldwide.

#1. Domino's

- Sales in 2023: $9.0 billion

Domino's, founded in 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, has more than 20,000 locations worldwide today. The company became famous after expanding from traditional pizza into other areas, like its fan-favorite "stuffed cheesy bread." The restaurant introduced the "HeatWave" hot bag to keep pizza piping hot during delivery and was the first to introduce the online pizza tracker back in 2008.

