Toto announces 2026 US tour

Steve Lukather of Toto performs at Toyota Pavilion at Concord on August 25, 2025 in Concord, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Toto has announced a 2026 U.S. tour.

The outing, dubbed An Evening with Toto, kicks off Feb. 18 in Milwaukee and wraps up March 13 in New Buffalo, Michigan. It also includes a performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami on Feb. 28.

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TotoOfficial.com.

Toto will close up their 2025 with a Dec. 30 show in Las Vegas.

