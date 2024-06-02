1 man killed, dozens injured in overnight shooting in Ohio

Akron mass shooting: File photo. Police are investigating after a shooting that left one dead and multiple others injured in Akron, Ohio, early Sunday morning. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a shooting that left one dead and multiple others injured in Akron, Ohio, early Sunday.

Akron Police Department officers were called to an area in Akron near Kelly and 8th avenues just after midnight, WOIO reported. Multiple people called 911 after shots were fired and multiple people were struck.

Officers found dozens of bullet casings at the scene along with a gun, WEWS reported.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said that there were 25 total victims including one person who was killed, The Associated Press reported.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital. some are in critical condition and others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said, according to the AP.

Police said that there was a street party taking place at the time of the shooting, according to WEWS.

Police have not released any information about any arrests, the AP reported.

The identity of the victim who was killed has not been released.

