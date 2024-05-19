11 injured after shooting in downtown Savannah

Savannah Police Department

Savannah shooting: File photo. Police in Savannah, Georgia, responded to a shooting in Ellis Square in the city's historic district. (Savannah Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Eleven people were injured late Saturday after a shooting in downtown Savannah, Georgia, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Officers responded at about 11:55 p.m. EDT to reports of gunfire in Ellis Square near the intersection of W. Congress Lane and Barnard Street, WSAV-TV reported.

Police said that the victims, all adults, were treated and transported to an area hospital, according to WTOC-TV. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 38, WJCL-TV reported.

All of the victims had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station.

“As of now, no deaths have occurred because of the incident,” the Savannah Police Department said in a news release. “Police were able to interview numerous witnesses and collect evidence at the scene.”

According to police, a dispute between two women spilled out of another area into Ellis Square and several people began firing weapons, WTOC reported.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!