118-year-old time capsule found in Ohio fire station has been opened A time capsule was found believed to be over 100 years old as the Marion, Ohio fire station was being torn down last month. (Marion Fire Department/Marion Fire Department)

MARION, Ohio — A time capsule believed to be over 100 years old was found as the Marion, Ohio, fire station was being torn down last month.

The old fire station was in the process of being torn down when crews found a box, according to WHIO.

When the firefighters opened the box, they found some items including newspapers from July 1905, badges, and some other items, the news outlet reported.

“With the help of a pair of tin snips we opened the box easily, and we were thrilled with the results,” the Marion Fire Department said on Facebook.

Here is a list of what was found inside the time capsule, according to the Marion Fire Department:

Nine turn-of-the-century era Marion Fire Department badges;

The original lease for the property from the Marion Power Shovel to the City of Marion;

An 1878 invitation from the Delphos Fire Department for the “Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games”;

A roster of 1905 Marion city officials;

Four Marion Daily Star Newspapers from July 1905;

A contract from 1905 between the City of Marion and James B. Luke to build the fire station;

An agenda from the Second Annual Marion Fire Department Ball dated April 24, 1905;

A letter from Chief McFarland stating that the cornerstone was set on July 20, 1905, and containing the names of the firemen employed at the two stations and the Huber Manufacturing Company Fire Department;

A 1905 brochure that lists all the products the Marion Power Shovel manufactured at that time;

Two rosters stating the members of Hose Company 1 and Hose Company 2;

A copy of the 1905 Merit Systems Rules.

The Marion Fire Department said the items that were found inside the capsule will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society. They are in the process of building a new brand new Station 1 where it will all be displayed once the construction is done.