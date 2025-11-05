12-year-old junior lifeguard saves women stranded in ocean

A 12-year-old junior lifeguard used his training and saved several people who were stranded after their boat capsized.

The 12-year-old was on his family’s boat in Oceanside Harbor when a 25-foot powerboat flipped in breaking waves, KSWB reported.

The incident was caught on video.

Nathan Usher, the pre-teen, working with two people on jet skis, got three people out of the water.

In all, five women in their 60s were in distress from the capsized boat, KSWB reported. Some were on the boat, and the others were between the boat and the rock jetty.

Eventually, the harbor’s lifeguard station dispatched a Marine Safety Unit Rescue Boat and lifeguards who initiated an ocean rescue response.

In addition to getting those from the capsized boat out of the water, the boy also performed first aid and gave the victims clothing so they could get warm, ABC News reported.

“This incident showcases exactly what the Junior Lifeguard Program is all about,” Lifeguard Sergeant Lola Swank told KSWB. “Our youth learn not only lifesaving skills but also how to stay calm, think critically, and help others in moments of crisis. We couldn’t be more proud to see one of our Junior Lifeguards put those lessons into action in a real-life rescue.”

