Aerosmith performs live at Hollywood Bowl, special guests include Johnny Depp, Dave Grohl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Steven Tyler and Joey Kramer of Aerosmith perform onstage during California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends - Night 1 at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

For the first time in years, Aerosmith took the stage together for a concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

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The band had not toured for three years after cutting their farewell tour short, Variety reported.

But on Thursday night, they came together for the first of two “all-star-guest-augmented shows.”

Bill Burr called the appearances “the final two shows in Aerosmith’s history,” but nothing has been announced or confirmed.

Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone reunited to introduce the band, USA Today reported.

The band was joined by Dave Grohl on the drums for the first five songs of the six-song set. The percussion for the final song was performed by Joey Kramer, who had to step away from the band before its 2023 break due to health issues.

Aerosmith played for a 45-minute set.

Johnny Depp, who performs with Joe Perry in Hollywood Vampires, played on “Train Kept A-Rollin.”

At one point, frontman Steven Tyler told the crowd, “Before we say good night, I just want to say what a ride it’s been with my brothers,” adding, “It’s been 55 years. And we’re the same band that started 55 and a half years ago,” USA Today reported.

Before Aerosmith took the stage, The Black Crowes and Guns N’ Roses mostly performed covers of the headliner’s songs. But Guns N’ Roses couldn’t leave the stage without doing their hits “Sweet Child of Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” Variety reported.

Eric Church was also there, as were Sammy Hagar, Billy Idol, and others.

A second show, set for Sunday, is expected to feature Tom Morello and Run-DMC, Variety said.

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