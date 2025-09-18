Aerosmith and Yungblud. Yungblud and Aerosmith. It’s Happening!

Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler & Joe Perry perform Ozzy Osbourne tribute at VMAs (Photo provided by YouTube API - MTV)
By Ethan

After their collab on a tribute to Ozzy at the MTV VMA’s recently, current superstar of rock Yungblud and veteran superstars of rock Aerosmith have teamed up for new music together.

Both artists teased it with social posts like this:

And this one featuring Yungblud and Steven Tyler singing together in the recording studio, and their voices sound amazing together!

The new song, which according to the teases sounds awesome, is available now for pre-order at both Aerosmith’s and Yungblud’s websites, and will be released November 21st.

