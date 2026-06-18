Air Force identifies 8 victims killed in B-52 bomber crash

File photo. The U.S. Air Force identified the eight crew members killed when a B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday released the names of the eight crew members who were killed when a B-52 bomber crashed during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

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The Stratofortress crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff on Monday, KNBC reported.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I can now share the names of the eight extraordinary Americans we lost during Monday’s B-52 crash,” Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, said in a statement. “They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates.

[ B-52 bomber crashes, 8 crew members killed ]

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy.”

The victims are:

Col. Gregory Watson, 53, of Shreveport, Louisiana. He was weapon systems officer for Boeing (Air Force reservist, assigned to the 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Texas).

Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards AFB.

Retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 50, of Tehachapi, California, a pilot for Boeing.

Maj. Alexander Davis, 34, of Lancaster, California, a weapons systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron.

Maj. Robert Dee, 40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB.

Maj. Brad Hovey, 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB.

Jeromy Smith, 32, of Rosamond, California, a flight test engineer for the 419th Flight Test Squadron.

Christopher Rischar, 41, of Lancaster, California, a flight test engineer, JT4 contractor.

These Airmen were more than coworkers,“ Tauer said. ”They were friends, mentors, teammates and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family."

Team Edwards has identified the eight individuals lost during Monday's B-52 crash.



Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/N77ICZrypG pic.twitter.com/81FyPH8c2U — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 17, 2026

No cause for the crash has been determined, KABC reported. Base officials said it could take six months to complete the investigation.

Monday’s crash was the deadliest involving a B-52 bomber since 1982, according to CNN. Forty-four years ago, nine crew members died in test training at Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento.

According to USA Today, the last time a fatal accident involving a B-52 Stratofortress occurred in the U.S. was on June 24, 1994. That is when a practice flight conducted before an air show at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, stalled while performing maneuvers at low altitude, according to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives.

Lt. Col. Arthur “Bud” Holland and three crew members were killed that day, according to USA Today.

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