Amazon Has A Page Where You Can Buy Genuine Band Merch From Your Favorite Artists

When Amazon launched Prime, its main benefit was free two-day shipping. Now Amazon provides free shipping for much of what it sells if your order is $25 or more. Prime is still worth its $119 annual fee (or $12.99/month) if you regularly watch its original TV shows or movies or other programming available for free to Prime members. And its unlimited cloud storage for photos, its music streaming service, and Subscribe & Save discounts on household and baby products also make membership costs a better deal if you use those services. But many Prime customers aren't getting their $119-a-year's worth.

I guess this makes perfect sense since a) Amazon sells literally everything and, b) Amazon Music is a big part of their business now too. But if you’ve been looking for a place to buy genuine band merch because the line was too long at the concert, or you missed the show altogether, Amazon’s Artist Merch Shop probably has what you’re looking for.

Of course you can always buy merch straight from most artist’s websites too, but if you’re in a hurry to wear a shirt to a show or something, Amazon probably delivers faster.

Here are some of the Featured Artists with merch up for grabs:

Featured Artists

