Amazon Prime Day: When is it? How does it work?

Start loading up your Amazon account with gift cards, and start filling your cart, Prime Day is almost here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For anyone who isn’t tied into cyber deals, Prime Day is that time of year when Amazon does deals “as often as every five minutes” on products that you may or may not have had your eye on. It is exclusively for Prime members. This year, the company said there will be more than five million deals in 35 categories.

When is Prime Day?

This year Amazon Prime Day starts at 12:01 a.m. July 16 and runs through July 17. It is the 10th anniversary of the sale.

What deals will there be?

Amazon said it will have the lowest prices so far this year on products from brands such as Dyson, Pureology and Alani Nu. There will also be discounts on staples such as “batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs and personal care products.”

Blink, Echo and Ring devices will also be on sale, along with Amazon’s Fire TV and tablets.

Sony headphones will be up to 40% off.

Fashion will also be discounted from companies such as Orolay, New Balance, and Cle De Peau.

There will be discounts or free trials of services such as Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited, and free gift cards with credit card applications.

Amazon’s grocery subscription will be free for three months and Amazon Travel will offer “discounted flights, ride and experiences.”

What do you need to do before Prime Day?

You have to be a Prime member. If you are not you can join for a 30-day free trial, then after the 30 days, the cost is $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

There are two discounted programs: Prime Access and Prime Student.

Prime Access costs $6.99 a month for people who qualify for government assistance such as SNAP EBT and Medicaid.

Prime Student is $7.49 a month or $69 a year for people 18-24 and students in a two- or four-year college program.

Once you’re a member you can set up deal alerts for items you’re watching.

You can also get notifications from Alexa for items that are on their wish lists.





