Henry A. Kissinger BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Former United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger attends the ceremony for the Henry A. Kissinger Prize on January 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The annual prize is awarded by the American Academy in Berlin for "outstanding service" to transatlantic relations. The 2019 edition of the award was given to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement.

>> Read more trending news

Kissinger died in his house in Connecticut, according to Reuters.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group