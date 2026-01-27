‘American Icons’: Budweiser debuts Super Bowl commercial

Budweiser has rolled out its Super Bowl commercial for this year.

Budweiser is celebrating its 150 years with a new Super Bowl advertisement titled “American Icons.”

Anheuser-Busch’s latest big game ad once again features a baby Clydesdale, this time joined by a baby bird, who grow up side-by-side.

The company said the spot highlights the “unwavering friendship that illustrates Budweiser and America’s deeply connected histories.”

The story is set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and shows the obstacles they both face together as friends.

At one point, the bird is on the horse’s back, trying to fly as the horse gallops.

The scene changes and the horse leaps over a log, with the eagle behind him taking flight, wings unfurled, in “an inspiring, chill-inducing moment that the Clydesdale’s once-small companion was the iconic American symbol all along,” the company said.

The ad will air nationally during the Super Bowl and on social media.

You can watch it below:

©2026 Cox Media Group