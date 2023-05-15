Baby dies after hit by train in Missouri

Baby dies when hit by train in Missouri A 1-year-old girl was hit by a freight train last Saturday morning while she was "stationary" on the tracks, according to police. (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 1-year-old girl died when she was struck by a train, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

>> Read more trending news

The report said the child was “stationary on the track” when she was struck by a freight train last Saturday morning in Harden, Missouri, north of Kansas City.

The BNFS 2009 GE train was headed east when the incident occurred, according to an official who spoke with Newsweek.

There has been no word from officials if any arrests had been made. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Sunday that it had been investigating “a tragic event” along with several other agencies. Sheriff Scott Childers said there would be no comment at the time of the post. There is yet to be any further information from authorities.

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!