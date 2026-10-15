Bald eagle Jackie’s cause of death released

FILE PHOTO: Big Bear community members and neighbors gather for a memorial event titled 'Wings Over Big Bear,' honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle, at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear on Saturday, October 3, 2026. The eagle's cause of death was released this week. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

OJAI, Calif. — The cause of death for a popular bald eagle named Jackie was released.

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A necropsy found that Jackie had several illnesses and complications, but it was likely that she had Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, which led to other medical issues resulting in her death.

Jackie lived at the Ojai Raptor Center in Ojai, California, and was popular on the organization’s webcams, The San Bernardino Sun reported.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released the necropsy results, saying a “complex medical condition” led to the bird’s decline and death.

“Jackie’s necropsy confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as the primary underlying cause of her decline,” Steve Kubiski, Director of Disease Investigations, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a news release. “In an uncommon presentation of the virus, the infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis.”

The bird also had a chronic disease involving the gizzard.

“The damaged and ulcerated tissue contributed to ongoing blood loss and her persistent severe anemia. It also allowed bacteria to enter the body, resulting in a serious secondary bacterial infection. Severe inflammation and blood clot formation were also found in the heart and several major blood vessels,” the agency said.

“Together, the findings showed that Jackie was suffering from multiple severe and interconnected disease processes that had been developing over time and ultimately led to her decline and death,” according to the CDFW.

Jackie’s remains were cremated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Eagle Repository to prevent the spread of HPAI to animals and humans.

The eagle was rescued in July after a fight with other eagles and was found grounded.

She was born in 2012 and was the offspring of two eagles in Big Bear. Jackie fledged from the nest that summer. The Friends of Big Bear Valley documented her life, along with that of her mates and chicks, on webcam, The Sun reported.

The CDFW said that there is no indication that Jackie’s mate or eaglets were sick.

KCBS reported that Jackie’s memory was honored with a memorial service in Big Bear, a life-size monument at a San Bernardino Mountains park, and a baseball game played in her memory.

California State lawmakers also passed a resolution honoring her and making Sept. 4 California Wildlife Day.

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