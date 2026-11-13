‘Below Deck’ star João Franco arrested after teen dies after fight

FILE PHOTO: "Below Deck Down Under," Season 4. Pictured: João Franco. Franco and his brother were arrested after a fight left a teenager dead. (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

A star of the reality television show “Below Deck” was arrested after a 17-year-old died after a fight.

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João Franco and his brother Carlos Franco were allegedly in a fight with shopkeepers in Bodrum, Turkey, on Nov. 7, The Associated Press, citing Demiroren News Agency, reported.

The pair were intoxicated, the news agency said, and an argument broke out when they started swearing. Muhammet Koyabakan fell and hit his head during the scuffle. He was taken to a hospital and died on Nov. 9.

Koyabakan was a shop employee, Turkish news outlet Haberler and Turkey’s Voices Newspaper reported, according to People magazine.

The Franco brothers were detained but later formally arrested, the AP reported. The charges they face were not published. They allegedly told officials they were attacked and claimed self-defense. They said they did not hit Koyabakan.

João Franco appeared on Bravo’s “Below Deck Down Under” and “Below Deck Mediterranean,” as well as “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the AP reported.

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