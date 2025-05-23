Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders, brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel at a piano
Concerts canceled FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Billy Joel has some disappointing news for fans. He has to cancel all of his upcoming concerts after he was diagnosed with a brain disorder.

Read more trending news

Joel made the announcement via social media.

In the post, he said he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or NPH. He recently performed a concert and it caused hearing, vision and balance issues, so doctors have ordered him not to perform.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy to help deal with the issues.

Joel wrote, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint out audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Ticketholders do not have to do anything to get a refund. The money they paid will be returned automatically to the account they used to pay. The money, however, will be returned to the original ticket purchaser if the tickets were transferred to another person, the post said.

Here are the shows that will be refunded:

  • April 26, 2025: American Family Field, Milwaukee
  • July 5, 2025: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
  • July 18, 2025: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
  • Aug. 8, 2025: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Aug. 21, 2025: Citi Field, Queens, New York
  • Sept. 5, 2025: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
  • Sept 20, 2025: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Oct. 4, 2025: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
  • Oct. 18, 2025: Superdome, New Orleans
  • Nov. 1, 2025: Seminole Hard Rock, Hollywood, Florida
  • Nov. 15, 2025: Ford Field, Detroit
  • March 14, 2025, 2026: Rogers Center, Toronto, Ontario
  • April 10, 2026: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York
  • May 22, 2026: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • June 6, 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK
  • June 20, 2026: Anfield, Liverpool, UK
  • July 3, 2026: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

The concerts featured either Sting, Rod Stewart or Stevie Nicks and several of the now canceled dates had been rescheduled from earlier concerts after he underwent surgery. He did not specify why the surgery was done, Billboard reported.

0 of 20

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!