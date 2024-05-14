Biography Has New Shows Coming About Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Sebastian, Alice Cooper, and More

By Ethan

I absolutely LOVE a good rock star biography. I’ve seen every Behind The Music, and read a lot of rock star’s autobiographies too. Now the actual Biography show on the A&E channel is bringing a slew of new shows about many of our favorite rockers! Shows about Dee Snider, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper, Sebastian Bach, Sammy Hagar, and more are kicking off June 16th.

