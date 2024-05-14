Biography Has New Shows Coming About Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Sebastian, Alice Cooper, and More

I absolutely LOVE a good rock star biography. I’ve seen every Behind The Music, and read a lot of rock star’s autobiographies too. Now the actual Biography show on the A&E channel is bringing a slew of new shows about many of our favorite rockers! Shows about Dee Snider, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper, Sebastian Bach, Sammy Hagar, and more are kicking off June 16th.
I AIN'T GONNA LIE...this...is...awesome! ALL-NEW Biography specials on @AETV, starting Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c. ME, @alicecooper, @sebastianbach, @bretmichaels & @sammyhagar on @AETV! Now the trolls can learn who I am! ;) pic.twitter.com/RUwv2pQ1Pa— Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 7, 2024
