Bob Heinz, defensive lineman during Miami Dolphins’ perfect season, dies at 79

The team is mourning the loss of defensive tackle Bob Heinz, who played for Miami's "No Name Defense" during the 1970s. He was 79.

Bob Heinz, a defensive lineman who was a main part of the Miami Dolphins’ “No Name Defense” during the 1970s and a member of the 1972 “perfect season” squad, died on Oct. 31. He was 79.

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According to his obituary, Heinz died at his home in Fresno, California. His son, John Heinz, told the Miami Herald that the nine-year NFL veteran died of natural causes. He was diagnosed with heart failure four years ago, according to the newspaper.

Heinz played in 11 games and started eight of them at right defensive tackle during Miami’s 17-0 season in 1972, complementing a line that included defensive tackle Manny Fernandez and defensive ends Bill Stanfill and Vern Den Herder.

He recovered a fumble and had two sacks in ’72, the Herald reported.

Heinz started all 14 regular-season games when the Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champions in the 1973 season. He played eight seasons in Miami after he was chosen in the second round (37th overall) by the Dolphins in the 1969 AFL/NFL draft. In addition to the winning Super Bowl squads, Heinz also played on Miami’s squad that lost Super Bowl VI to Dallas after the 1971 season.

He was born on July 25, 1947, in Milwaukee, but his family moved to California when he was a teen, according to Heinz’s obituary. He excelled in football, basketball and track at Lincoln High School in Stockton and then attended the University of the Pacific, where he met his future wife, Carol Covington.

As a rookie in 1969, Heinz played in all 14 games and started one of them. Over the course of his career, Heinz played in 111 games, starting 55, but missed the 1975 season with an injury.

After two more seasons in Miami, Heinz finished his career in 1978 with Washington, where he appeared in two games.

Heinz worked as an advertising executive in the California cities of Palo Alto and Menlo Park, according to the Herald.

“Family was Bob’s greatest source of pride and happiness,” his obituary stated. “He will be remembered for his friendship, his sense of humor, and his deep love for those closest to him. “He enjoyed a good cigar and bourbon, the music of Jimmy Buffett, cheering on the San Francisco Giants, and rooting against any NFL team attempting perfection.”

Once again, the 1972 Dolphins stand alone as the only NFL team to have an unblemished record. The Minnesota Vikings, the last unbeaten team, were defeated on Sunday by the Detroit Lions.

“What I loved most about my dad was just his loving good nature,” John Heinz told the Herald in an e-mail. “He was a giant of a person and looked every bit the part of the ‘big tough football player,’ which he of course was. But he was an overwhelmingly kind and caring person -- a trait I’ve definitely sought to emulate in my life.”

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