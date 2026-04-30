Camp Mystic will not reopen for 2026 season

FILE PHOTO: Debris piled up at Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. The camp's owners have decided not to reopen for 2026. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — Camp Mystic’s owners have decided not to reopen a year after deadly floods ripped through the summer camp, leaving more than two dozen campers and counselors dead.

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The owners had intended to reopen a portion of the Texas Christian girls’ summer camp property, but have withdrawn the application, CNN reported.

There had been calls from not only state leaders, but also the families of the 27 girls and counselors killed last July, for the camp to remain closed. The director of the camp was also killed, The New York Times reported.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had urged state officials to deny the camp’s application until all investigations and issues had been corrected, CNN reported.

The decision to withdraw the application came after two days of hearings at the state capitol, The New York Times reported. During the proceedings, the newspaper said the camp’s owners tried to convince lawmakers they had done everything possible to respond to the rising floodwaters.

But last week, the state’s health agency said an investigation into operations at the camp showed that the camp did not meet safety and emergency requirements set after the deadly incident. The camp had been given a deadline to make the issues right.

But the camp reversed course on Thursday.

“No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy,” camp officials said on Thursday.

A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson confirmed the move to The Associated Press.

Camp Mystic had been scheduled to reopen on May 30, but only the portion of the camp that was not flooded on July 4, 2025.

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