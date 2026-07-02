‘Captain America’ to the rescue: Twins’ prospect aids fainting youth during national anthem

The Minnesota Twins' top prospect lived up to his nickname on Tuesday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — “Catch me now, I’m falling,” was a lyric from the Kinks’ 1979 song, “Captain America.”

The lyric was appropriate on Tuesday, as the Minnesota Twins’ top prospect -- nicknamed Captain America -- caught a young fan who was falling.

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Walter Jenkins, an outfielder and designated hitter for the Twins’ Triple-A franchise in St. Paul, Minnesota, came to the aid of a young fan who appeared to be fainting in the heat before Tuesday’s game against Buffalo, the Star Tribune reported.

Jenkins, 21, was returning to action for the first time in nearly two months as he recovered from a shoulder injury, according to the newspaper. As he and his teammates stood in the outfield grass at CHS Field with youth baseball players, the boy next to him appeared to be falling in the 90-plus degree heat.

The boy, identified as Lincoln, staggered to Jenkins’ right and grabbed his chest, stumbling backward into another Saints player, the Star Tribune reported.

Walker Jenkins jumped into action and carried a young fan off the field who needed assistance. Just like a literal superhero.



Clip posted on Reddit: u/puzzleheaded-way6155#MNTwins | #MLB pic.twitter.com/G358DLHpjw — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) July 1, 2026

Jenkins reached out to hold up the boy, then scooped him up and carried him toward the first-base dugout, according to the newspaper.

Jenkins then handed Lincoln off to Saints lead athletic trainer Chase Thompson near the first-base dugout, MLB.com reported.

The Saints shared the video of Jenkins’ outfield save on Wednesday afternoon, writing, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a #23 Saints jersey.”

They also posted a picture of Lincoln giving a thumbs-up while wearing a new Jenkins No. 23 Saints T-shirt, according to MLB.com.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a #23 Saints jersey.



We are happy to share Lincoln is doing well, and even got some new merch🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/yGs3dcc4Kb — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) July 1, 2026

Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft, was nicknamed Captain America by his teammates when he played for Team USA’s 18U squad because of his leadership style, the Star Tribune reported in 2023.

In 31 games with St. Paul this season, Jenkins is hitting .272 with two home runs and 11 RBI. In four seasons at the minor league level, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder sports a .297 average with 23 homers and 128 RBI.

Jenkins was also a superhero during Tuesday’s game. Captain America went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base as the Saints defeated the Bison 12-6, MLB.com reported.

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