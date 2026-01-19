Chet Brooks, two-time Super Bowl champion with 49ers, dies at 60

The defensive back, who led Texas A&M to three SWC championships and played in two Super Bowls, died on Jan. 17. He was 60.

Terrance “Chet” Brooks, a defensive back who won a pair of Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and led Texas A&M to three consecutive Southwest Conference championships, died after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

Texas A&M announced the death of Brooks, who coined the nickname “Wrecking Crew” for the Aggies’ defense. He played safety at Texas A&M from 1984 to 1987 and was a four-year letterman, leading the Aggies to three KXXV reported.

He was named to the All-Southwest Conference team and was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Brooks, who was an 11th-round pick of the 49ers in the 1988 NFL draft, played in two Super Bowls for San Francisco.

He made two interceptions during the 1989 postseason, including a third-quarter pick of a John Elway pass in Super Bowl XXIV that he returned 38 yards. He also recovered a fumble during the first quarter, which helped spark the 49ers to a 55-10 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Brooks was born Jan. 1, 1966, in Midland, Texas, and attended Carter High School in Dallas, NBC Sports reported.

He played 33 games over three seasons for the 49ers, starting 15 games in 1989 and 23 during his career.

He had three interceptions during the 1989 regular season.

