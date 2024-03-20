Chick-fil-A adds pizza pies to menu

Chick-fil-A pizza: The fast-food chain rolled out some pizza items for testing at its restaurant in College Park, Maryland. (Chick-fil-A)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chick-fil-A is expanding its menu, tossing pizza pies into the mix.

In an announcement on March 14 -- National Pi Day -- the fast-food chain rolled out six new dishes through its Little Blue Menu.

The new menu items include five new pizzas and Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round, Chick-fil-A’s version of calzone.

The pizzas include the Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie, which is mozzarella cheese pizza topped with Chick-fil-A nuggets, drizzled with the company’s sauce and served with pickles.

Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie contains mozzarella cheese topped with sliced Chick-fil-A nuggets, buffalo sauce and creamy ranch dressing drizzles. The recipe is topped with lemon pepper seasoning.

There are also traditional cheese and pepperoni pizzas, with the final offering a Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie. This menu item includes pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

The menu items were offered beginning Monday in College Park, Maryland. It was unclear whether the new menu items would be expanded to other restaurants, and what that timeline might be.

“As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them,” Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary lead developer, said in a statement. “We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite.”

