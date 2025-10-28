Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome first baby

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. The couple has welcomed their first child, according to reports. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Captain America is a dad.

He and his wife, Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first baby together, TMZ was first to report.

The baby, whose name was not released, was born on Oct. 25.

The couple married on Sept. 9, 2023, during a private ceremony on Cape Cod.

Evans had spoken to People magazine in 2023 about becoming a dad eventually.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” Evans added, according to the publication, which chose him as the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

0 of 33 Through the years Chris Evans and Jaime Pressly at the premiere and after-party for "Not Another Teen Movie" at the Avco Theater in los Angeles, Ca. Friday, December 7, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 16: Actors Chris Evans and Jason Statham on stage at the 4th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards at Paramount Pictures May 16, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 04: (L-R) The cast of "Fantastic Four" Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Julian McMahon, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis pose backstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. The 14th annual award show will premiere on MTV Thursday, June 9 at 9:00PM (ET/PT). (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 04: Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) and actor Chris Evans present the Troops Choice award onstage during Spike TV's 5th annual 2011 "Guys Choice" Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Actor Chris Evans walks the trading floor before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 19: Actor Chris Evans attends the "Captain America: The First Avenger" Los Angeles Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on July 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Chris Evans speaks onstage at the "Iceman" Press Conference during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo present onstage during the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Actors Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston accept the Movie of the Year award for "Marvel's The Avengers" onstage during the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Actor Chris Evans, winner of Movie of the Year for "Marvel's The Avengers," poses in the press room during the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Actor Chris Evans, arrives at the premiere Of Marvel's "Captain America:The Winter Soldier at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Actors Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Cobie Smulders, Maximiliano Hernandez, Georges St-Pierre, Callan Mulvey, Hayley Atwell, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and executive producer Louis D'Esposito attend Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: (L-R) Actors Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan from "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" Ring The NYSE Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Through the years SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: Actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. attend Marvel's Hall H Press Line for "Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor Chris Evans attends the premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Mark Davis/Getty Images) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Actors Anthony Mackie (L) and Chris Evans of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Through the years INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. on stage during the Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Actor Chris Evans (L) and executive producer Stan Lee attend the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. pose at the Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' Cast Place Their Hand Prints In Cement At TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Through the years TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Taika Waititi, Chris Evans, and Robert Pattinson attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood R) Through the years WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Chris Evans attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Chris Evans attends Disney And Pixar's "Lightyear" premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Through the years ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, actor Chris Evans poses with Disney/Pixar Animation characters during a visit to Disney's California Adventure Park on June 11, 2022 at California Adventure Park inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Resorts via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 18: Chris Evans attends the "The Gray Man" Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix) (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: (L-R) Dafne Keen, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Shawn Levy, Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chris Evans attend Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Through the years TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Chris Evans attends the premiere of "Sacrifice" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

